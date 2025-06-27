Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant to Cost $14 Billion

Almasadam Satkaliyev, the head of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, told media on June 27 that the country’s first nuclear power plant could cost around $14 billion, “in line with industry standards.”

Russia’s Rosatom was picked two weeks ago as the leader of a prospective consortium to build the NPP. The government has not disclosed any details about the consortium, or whether it will indeed be set up, given the technical and economic challenges that it entails.

“The cost [of the NPP] will be determined based on the feasibility study. [Further details] are protected by a confidentiality agreement. But in general, based on global practice, an NPP of this level costs about $14 billion minimum,” Satkaliyev said.

Asked whether Chinese partners could be involved in the construction of a second NPP, Satkaliyev said that negotiations have not been held yet.

“Each nuclear power plant construction project is unique. We chose Russia as the leader of the international consortium also because of their construction timeframes. When negotiations with our Chinese partners are held, we will then be able to comment on the construction cost and our implementation [of the second NPP],” Satkaliyev added.