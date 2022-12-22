Kazakhstan Unlikely to Benefit from Pipeline Row between Russia and European Customers

Magzum Mirzagaliyev, CEO of state-owned Kazmunaigas, held high-level talks with German officials in Astana this week and confirmed that the company is ready to consider shipments to Germany.

Kazakhstan could send its oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia with customers in Europe. In mid-November, supplies via its southern branch, pumping oil to refineries in Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, were halted following Russia’s attack on the pipeline in Ukrainian territory. Poland, a customer linked to Druzhba’s northern section, has recently lobbied for sanctions against Druzhba, in an effort to exit previous agreements to buy Russian oil without penalties.

Yet, on December 20, Russia’s pipeline monopolist Transneft said that it had received requests for oil shipments for 2023 via Druzhba from both Poland and Germany. Germany rejected the claim and said it plans to reduce import from Russia to zero.

Because of a European Union ban on buying Russian oil sold via sea shipments, pipeline supplies have become one of the last resorts for European refineries, as these scramble to find alternative sources of crude.

The Transneft statement included a suggestion that Druzhba could also pump Kazakhstani oil, which does not fall under Western sanctions.