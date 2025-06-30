“We Had Nothing To Do With Politics Until it Walked Right Into Our Home”

A Prison Within a Prison

Kalimash Toishybekova has not seen her son once since his last court hearing one year ago. To make matters worse, before the new year, Mukhammedkarim was transferred to Kyzylorda, a city in southern Kazakhstan, without any explanation. Activists, gathering outside the Department of Correctional Services, asked the question: why did they imprison a journalist who was just doing his job?

Toishybekova said that originally they promised her a meeting with her son, but they later granted her a video call. Mukhammedkarim, however, declined.

“When I went to Kyzylorda, they told me that they took him out of solitary confinement to a single room. It turns out he had only been granted better conditions for one day,” she said. “He then realized it was all for appearances’ sake, because I had arrived along with other activists. Knowing this, he refused to participate. He refused to be treated like a naive person. As I left, I told [the officers], ‘If something happens to him, you will all answer for it.’”

Mukhammedkarim’s mother believes that officials fear her son, so they keep him in solitary confinement.

“At six in the morning they take his sheets, he sits on the concrete floor all day like an animal at the zoo. Officials are afraid that he could rouse up the other prisoners,” she said.

Since Mukhammedkarim was transferred to Kyzylorda, the elderly parents have had no contact with their son. When he was in the pre-trial detention center in Taldykorgan, a city not far from Almaty, they would visit him every two days. They woke up at five in the morning to see him, returning late at night. It gave them some comfort, bringing him food, books, and newspapers. This is no longer possible.

After their last trip to Kyzylorda, the couple decided that there was no point in going anymore. It was better to focus their efforts on Astana, where the authorities are located.

The parents say that when they announce a trip to either city, activists raise money to support their journey.