An Invisible Methane Cloud Looms Above Kazakhstan

Methane Pollution and Why It Is Bad

Methane is a highly-polluting gas that contributes greatly to global warming. Companies burn it to reduce the damage, because this process turns it into carbon dioxide, which has milder effects. When instead it leaks into the atmosphere unrestrained, methane’s contribution to global warming is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Its dangerous nature for the environment is the reason that hydrocarbon companies flare methane that is extracted in association with crude oil and other gasses.

In the specific case of Buzachi Neft’s East Karaturun field, where well No. 303 has been burning since June 9, the company told Vlast that it has taken all measures envisioned in international standards to ensure minimal methane leaks.

“In order to avoid the unauthorized release of gasses in the area of well No. 303, the company regularly fires a burning charge into the clouds evaporating from the zone of active combustion,” Daniyar Duisembayev, deputy general director for strategic development at Buzachi Neft said in a written statement on August 8.

The cloud of smoke, according to the company, is a mixture of burned CO2 from the exploration drilling operations, which were conducted by Zaman Energo, a contractor of Buzachi Neft. The principal company, in fact, said they did not detect sizable volumes of methane.

“Not a single one of the burning charges that were shot sparked an ignition of the cloud above or around the emergency well, which is impossible were there a significant concentration of methane,” Duisembayev added.

The company said that these flares that were shot against the cloud would ignite a spark if methane were at levels above 5%. However, the company maintains that by their calculations and by the measurements done by the local department of the ministry of ecology, the concentration of methane is between 2% and 3%.