Shifting Tides: Do Kazakhs Still Like Russia?

A new survey by Central Asia Barometer, a regional-focused institution for applied social research, unveiled a shifting of the tides in public opinion towards Russia, as at least one-third of the respondents in Kazakhstan said they view their northern neighbor “unfavorably”.

Public opinion is split: for some, Russia is an unavoidable, yet dangerous partner, but a lesser evil compared to others; some, on the contrary, view Russia as a promising economic partner and security provider. Russia and Kazakhstan share a long and complex history, characterized by significant exchanges of capital and labor, as well as political ties. Kazakhstanis, for example, have long perceived Russia as attractive for education and economic opportunities, at least before the war it waged on Ukraine. Despite the geopolitical situation, the mutual cross-border ties mean Russia is likely to remain the country’s major strategic political and economic ally for decades to come.

In recent years, the relationship has grown increasingly awkward, which cast a shadow on the attitude of Kazakhs towards Russia and stimulated an ongoing decolonial discourse about the Tsarist and Soviet legacy of oppression against Kazakhstan. Full scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has accelerated and heated the debate, further amplifying the Kazakhstani population’s negative sentiment.