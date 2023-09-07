The BRI Turns Ten, China-Kazakhstan Relations Improve

How has this policy influenced Kazakhstan-China relations in terms of both geopolitics and trade?

The decision to announce the BRI at Nazarbayev University remains the most important step taken within this Initiative to foster China-Kazakhstan relations. The symbolism of the two countries sharing a special bond because of that event still reverberates today. A small but powerful example resides within the halls of the newly established Museum of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, which narrates the first 100 years of the party. Because of its role as the BRI’s official “birthplace”, Kazakhstan is one of the few recurring countries displayed in the museum as a cornerstone of China’s foreign policy. This is particularly striking given that, in terms of presence, Kazakhstan follows the exhibits of much more important countries in China's foreign policy history such as Russia, the United States, Japan, and selected European countries.