As Kloop Media Faces a Lawsuit, Kyrgyzstan Risks Becoming ‘Zombified’

In the lawsuit, Kloop is accused of “manipulating“ public opinion and “causing harm” to public health and well-being, including accusations that the organization caused people to experience a wide array of negative emotions and psychological disorders, “sexual anomalies”, and suicidal tendencies, claims that Kloop calls absurd. The Bishkek prosecutor’s office, which filed the lawsuit, accuses Kloop is of “zombifying” the Kyrgyzstani population.

According to the lawsuit, Kloop is not registered as a media outlet - although that is not required by the law - and for allegedly carrying out activities to disseminate information not covered by its charter. The trial to hear the lawsuit against Kloop is set to take place on 26 September 2023. On 8 September, the Ministry of Culture ordered Kloop’s website to be blocked for allegedly spreading false information, in response to an article Kloop published a week earlier on the alleged torture of a policial prisoner.

The latest developments involving Kloop are part of a growing wave of pressure against media outlets, online platforms, journalists, bloggers, and activists who challenge the official narrative. Earlier high-profile cases include those of journalist Bolot Temirov, who was deported to Russia because of his investigations on corruption, and Azattyk (the local service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), which had its site blocked and was closed down by court because of an article about hostilities at the border with Tajikistan, a decision that was later reversed.

In the 15 years since its founding, Kloop has repeatedly been subjected to intimidation and harassment because of its independent and investigative reporting. In particular, it faced a defamation lawsuit that could have resulted in its bankruptcy following the publication of a joint investigation with Azattyk, Bellingcat, and Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which revealed a multi-million dollar corruption scheme centred around ex-top customs official Raimbek Matraimov. Matraimov eventually dropped the lawsuit.

This is, however, the first time that the authorities are directly trying to shut down Kloop. In addition to requesting its closure, the authorities revealed that the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) had initiated a criminal investigation against the media in November 2021 for Kloop allegedly publicly calling for the seizure of power, a criminal offence punishable with up to five years in prison. While details about the latter case are scant, it could have serious implications for individual journalists at Kloop. Both local media organizations and international human rights organizations, including International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), have expressed support for Kloop and condemned the actions of the Kyrgyzstani authorities against it.

Because of the recent developments, including the initiative to shut down Kloop, Kyrgyzstan’s reputation as a country that is more tolerant of dissent and freedom of expression than its neighbors is rapidly evaporating. In just one year, Kyrgyzstan plummeted as much as 50 places in Reporters Without Borders’ annual press freedom ranking. Last year, Kyrgyzstan ranked 72 out of 180 globally. This year, its rating has fallen to a shocking 122 out of 180.