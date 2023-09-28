Kosshy, the Dormitory Outside Kazakhstan’s Capital

From Astana to Kosshy we tried to board the intercity buses that stop along one of the capital’s main arteries, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. We could not fit into Bus 303 the first time we tried, as the driver tried to get the doors closed for several minutes. So we had to wait for the next one.

Meanwhile, cars lined up around the bus stop, gathering commuters who wished to go to Kosshy for an informal fee of 400 tenge ($0.85).

"Lesnaya Polyana! Lesnaya Polyana! One more seat,” a driver shouted, trying to find a fourth passenger to fill his car and start the journey.

Lesnaya Polyana is one of Kosshy’s microdistricts. The trip to Kosshy only takes around 30 minutes, on a road dotted with a concrete plant, some large unfinished buildings, a green line of trees, and a long bike lane.

Most people get off the bus at Lesnaya Polyana, the first stop, before entering Kosshy. The microdistrict consists of residential complexes and looks like a bustling city center compared to the original village a few kilometers away. “Kosshy is over there,” a local vendor on the roadside told us, as if creating a barrier between the two places.