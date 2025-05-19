Russian Authorities Detain Grad Student From Kazakhstan

We reached Yulia Kucherenko, his mother, who said on May 19 that the charges are based on transcripts of her son's statements during public meetings of the Worker Power organization, which were uploaded to an online folder and can be regularly edited.

“I learned about his detention on May 15, when a court-assigned lawyer called me. He said that Harry needed to be persuaded to fully admit his guilt. My son refused his services and hired another, independent lawyer,” Kucherenko, who lives in Karaganda, told Vlast.

That same day, she contacted the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in St. Petersburg, where she submitted son’s details and ID. Kucherenko did not receive further updates. She also did not receive any communication from the Russian authorities.

On Friday evening, the Krasnogvardeisky District Court of St. Petersburg ordered that Azaryan be kept in custody until July 14, pending a trial. According to investigators, he “publicly justified” the seizure of power and mass murder in Russia. The student could face up to seven years in prison. Azaryan does not admit his guilt.

Kucherenko emphasized that she was given little information about the arrest and its reasons. While perusing Russian media, she saw a photo of the door to his dorm room “smashed” and printed copies of the Worker Power manifesto on his bed.

But the leaflets are not the issue. Azaryan is being charged with “supporting terrorism” under Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code for keeping online copies of statements made during the organization’s public meetings.

“Russian media publications say that someone infiltrated into the organization, making transcripts and recordings of meetings. My son spoke at one event. But these meetings are neither ‘underground’, nor ‘terrorist’. They are an open discussion platform. They invited people to join via their Telegram channel,” Azaryan’s mother explained.