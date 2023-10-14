Civilians Caught in the Crossfire as Israel-Palestine Conflict Escalates

In a 2021 report, HRW said that since 1967, Israeli authorities have facilitated the resettlement of Jewish Israelis in Palestine and given them a higher legal status than Palestinians. The Palestinians have a limited degree of self-rule in some parts of their territory, while Israel retains primary control over borders, airspace, the movement of people and goods, and registration of the entire population.

In the West Bank, HRW says Israel is creating a regime of "apartheid" by barring Palestinians from entering some settlements. The authorities confiscated more than a third of the territory there, and allocated most of it for Israeli citizens. Since 2009, Israel has resettled more than 500,000 Israelis in the West Bank.

“The increase in the number of settlers is the result of Israeli government policies that do not believe in the two-state solution,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “All settlements are illegal,” he added.

Moreover, Israel maintained a blockade of the Gaza Strip, only allowing limited access to basic services, and crippled the local economy. About 80% of the local population has become dependent on humanitarian aid, and households in Gaza have to cope without centralized electricity for 12 to 20 hours a day. The UN also estimates that more than 96% of Gaza's water reserves are unfit for consumption.

In addition, the HRW report described how Israeli authorities frequently used repressive means during fighting and protests in the Gaza Strip. These offensives included deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, resulting in more than 2,000 civilian deaths. Israeli airstrikes in retaliation to the October attacks by Hamas flattened mosques in Gaza “over the heads of worshipers,” wrote The New York Times. Attacks against mosques in the Gaza Strip had happened regularly, most recently in mid-September.

Israel, in turn, in response to accusations of occupation, believes that these lands are “disputed.” Israeli governments continue to maintain the position that Jerusalem, “indivisible,” is the capital of Israel. In 2018, the country’s parliament adopted a law with constitutional status designating Israel as “the national state of the Jewish people” and that the right to self-determination in Israel “belongs to the Jewish people.”

“The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are overwhelmingly refugees who are denied a return to their homes by Israel in contravention of international law, simply for not being Jewish. Under the racist Israeli Law of Return, any Jewish person in the world is allowed to settle in Israel, but Palestinian refugees who still have their land deeds and keys are barred from returning,” Nemer said.

According to the UN General Assembly 3236 resolution (1974), the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination as well as the right to national independence and sovereignty without external interference.