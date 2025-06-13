Kazakhstani Students Fear Deportation as Trump Administration Toys With Their Visas

That same day, he contacted two local newspapers and gave an interview.

“Alaska is a very ‘red state’, many support Trump, they're convinced that only dangerous criminals are being deported,” Kashikov said. “My friends and acquaintances know that I am not a criminal. I was already planning to leave, but instead I face deportation.”

After a few days Kashikov consulted an immigration lawyer. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a private attorney took his case pro bono.

“They said that the only solution was to go head to head with the administration, to say that it is abusing its power and has no right to operate like this,” Kashikov said.

In the suit, his lawyers argued that the government violated the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) because his immigration status was unfairly terminated and he was not given due process in court to dispute the decision.

Kashikov said that there is no immigration service in Alaska because the state has a small population and there are practically no immigrants. The nearest immigration office is located in Seattle, a three-hour flight away. Because of this, the Seattle office hired an attorney to deal with his case, even though he had never worked on similar issues before.

Judges said that the status of international students was terminated because their names appeared in the central criminal database (National Crime Information Center). Kashikov had two minor violations. In one case, all charges were dismissed, and in the other he was speeding 18 miles over the speed limit in the state of Georgia (a widely accepted custom). He was fined for speeding, but the fine was withdrawn after he was issued the deportation notice.

“The prosecutor [in Georgia] also thought: why should a person's life be ruined because of a $300 fine? So they revoked the fine,” Kashikov says.

In court he was never able to find out for sure why his legal status was revoked. There is no definite rule that stipulates that a student should be deported simply because their name appears in the central criminal database, especially if they did not violate any immigration law.