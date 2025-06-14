Rosatom To Build Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant

According to the Agency, Rosatom offered the most favorable terms. According to government plans, the selected company should play the role of leader in an international consortium for the construction of the plant.

Kazakhstan’s government had earlier reported that the shortlist of potential vendors and consortium members included Rosatom as well as China National Nuclear Corporation, Électricité de France and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power. These were the companies that had presented comprehensive technical and commercial proposals for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

"An interdepartmental commission determined the most optimal and advantageous proposal for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was sent by Russia’s Rosatom. The proposal sent by China National Nuclear Corporation was the second option, while the proposals by Électricité de France and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power came in third," the Agency stated.

Rosatom's proposal includes plans to attract state financing from Russia’s budget.

Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency will vet the proposed partners, which will be involved in the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

Technical details, potential costs, and timeframe were not disclosed. It is likely that the plant will be built near Lake Balkhash in the south-east of the country. Last year, the country was called to vote on a referendum on whether to build the country’s first nuclear power plant.