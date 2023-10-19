A Methane Leak Continues Unbridled in Western Kazakhstan

The news of the leak was extensively covered in August, when geoanalytical researchers showed that the leak in Mangistau could be classified as a “super-emitter”.

Kayrros SAS, the French geoanalytical firm that first brought the leak at Karaturun to the attention of the media, said the leak has continued uninterrupted since the accident.

“We have continued to observe methane leaks from this asset regularly,” a Kayrros spokesperson told Vlast.

The government, however, seems to concentrate more on the ongoing fire at the field, than on the methane leak. The latter carries more severe consequences for the environment, as methane is 80 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than the carbon dioxide released by the burning fire.

On October 3, during Kazenergy, a forum that gathered dozens of oil and gas companies in Astana, the minister of ecology Yerlan Nysanbayev emphasized the need to curb emissions.

“We believe that the oil and gas companies in Kazakhstan need to take active measures to control and reduce methane emissions at all stages of production,” the minister said.

When we asked about the ongoing fire and methane leak at the Karaturun gas field, the minister was caught by surprise.

“No, I haven’t heard of this. Where is that? I just took office. I’m just getting into things,” Nysanbayev answered.

The ministry of ecology, which has seen three bosses in the past year, thus sits on the sidelines, while the ministry of energy and the regional department of ecology in Mangistau take on the burden of finding a solution to the accident.

At a press briefing on October 16, Nysanbayev said: “[At Karaturun] we periodically monitor the state of emissions into the atmosphere on a systematic basis.”