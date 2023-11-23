“Being a Lawyer in Kazakhstan is Nothing Like in Hollywood Movies”

Qandy Qantar

The January 2022 protests started in Zhanaozen, an oil town in the Mangistau region, over the sharp increase of liquefied petroleum gas, a common fuel for cars in western Kazakhstan. Two days later, on January 4, the protest had spread across the country, leading to a violent repression by law enforcement against the people in the streets, be them peaceful protests or organized looters. What followed were days of fear and uncertainty, during which the government called for a strict curfew (President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the police to “shoot without warning” on January 7) and shut down internet connection.

Saparkhanova was in the office on January 7, when the phone rang. It was the Almaty police department, asking her to take up the defense of a minor, who had been caught stealing. Because of the ongoing turmoil and the curfew across the city, Saparkhanova had to defend the boy over the phone.

Her work with the minor brought to her desk even more cases, as parents asked Saparkhanova to deal with the fate of their children, who had been arrested and were out of reach.

The first time she was able to see her clients in person, she remembers witnessing the physical and psychological signs of torture.

“The January Events left an unforgettable mark on me. After these cases I wanted to retire. I met many people and saw what they faced. It was difficult to listen to their experience and see their wounds,” Saparkhanova told us.

One of several cases that changed her career in the last two years was that of Yerbol Zhumanov, a Taraz resident. Last year he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for murdering an officer of the National Security Committee (KNB) and stealing weapons.

“Before the verdict, another Taraz resident asked me to get involved, saying that Zhumanov was not guilty. At the time, I was working at the same time on the ‘airport hijacking’ and on the ‘case of the 25’ - one of whom was tried posthumously. I couldn’t physically handle another case,” Saparkhanova said.

But the verdict motivated her to help Zhumanov find justice.