Ex-Security Chief Named Main Organizer of Qandy Qantar

A Legal Counterattack

Without an independent investigation and with secret trials underway, it is difficult to independently assess what exactly happened during Qandy Qantar.

One year after law enforcement opened fire against peaceful protesters and violent rioters alike, Tokayev intends to set in stone one specific version of the truth: Certain people had a plan and he helped save the country.

At the January 5 Parliament session, Assylov clarified some points and was vague about other aspects of the events.

While he confirmed that the plot for a coup had been in the works for a whole year, Assylov denied that most details about the secret trial against Massimov could be released to the public, as these would pose a threat to national security.

Assylov also revived the “terrorist” story under a new guise: “Organized criminal groups were among the perpetrators. Some of them underwent radical training. They recruited people, garnered weapons, bought walkie-talkies and cars. The investigation established that some individuals working in law enforcement were in charge of this subversive work.”

One of the main actors in organized crime, according to the prosecution, was Arman Dzhumageldiyev, or “Wild Arman” as he is popularly known. His criminal faction, together with others, allegedly received orders from Massimov and was coordinated through the help of Kairat Kudaibergen, a former local deputy. Both Dzhumageldiyev and Kudaibergen are in pre-trial detention. Assylov also confirmed that 25 people were arrested as members of extremist movements and 42 were accused of being accomplices in organized crime groups.

Besides the NSC, the ministry of defense was also named as one of the main actors in the events. Former minister Murat Bektanov gave “illegal orders” and “abandoned key military facilities” according to Assylov.