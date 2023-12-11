Contemporary Drag Culture Thrives in Almaty

Director Tolganay Talgat, 32, produced "Behind the Mask", a documentary of one of Almaty’s most attended series of drag shows, DragOn, which has run since early 2022.

The 30-minute-long “Behind the Mask” was initially supposed to be about Talgat’s friend, a Kazakh-speaking drag queen, who took part in the first edition of DragOn.

“He performed a very moving story. It is about a woman from a village who is beaten by her husband. After leaving him, she moves to the city to start a new life,” Talgat told Vlast.

Fearing about his safety, however, Talgat’s friend asked not to be part of the documentary. Talgat then turned the spotlight onto a portrait of the diversity of Kazakhstani drag performances as well as the struggles and discrimination often faced by the community.

“They wear these masks all the time. There is bullying, hatred, and even death threats. Drag artists, who can wear what they want and be themselves at night, can’t go out like that in public,” Talgat said, in reference to the title of her documentary.