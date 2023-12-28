Kazakhstan’s National Identity Is Deeply Connected to Food Culture

National Identity and Food

Within the thriving conversation about decolonization, Bolatkhan said that research on food culture has become even more relevant today.

“Many people argue that language is the main measure of national identity. Yet, in some situations, national identity is determined by other factors as well. Food culture, for example, can be a powerful indicator of your cultural identity,” Bolatkhan argued, adding that the scientific community as well as the government have so far paid little attention to this topic.

Bolatkhan said that people in Kazakhstan still need to come to terms with the transition from a nomadic to a semi-sedentary and then a fully sedentary way of life, which happened alongside periods of colonization, forced collectivization, and famine. These events had a devastating impact on their eating habits.

“All your eating habits are connected to your life path. I collected memories about the ‘taste of childhood’ from people who lived in the post-war decade. They often said that ‘food made from flour, salt and water’ reminded them of their childhood, and for them nothing tastes better. In fact, shelpeks and baursaks (bread fried in oil) are relics of the colonial heritage. We ate this not because it was tasty or healthy, but because at that time there was nothing else. Only over time, this became an integral part of our national identity and traditions,” Bolatkhan said.

Food habits followed the relationship with the colonial power, as seen at the time of the Russian Empire. The use of the name “beshbarmak” (a meal made of chopped meat, dough, and onions) is an image of colonial consciousness that endures today. In earlier times, in fact, Kazakhs called the dish just “et” (Kazakh for “meat”), that is “meat for eating”.

“In 2015, when we cooked the largest beshbarmak, in an effort to enter into the Guinness Book of Records, we publicized it with the name “beshbarmak”. The name became widespread thanks to social media and the government chose it as the official way to present it to a global audience. And so we all started using it as if it was the original name,” Bolatkhan noted.