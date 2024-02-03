Malyi Taldykol: "A Wildlife Park with a Parking Lot"

Will there Be an Eco-Park?

The area is now only developed as residential complexes, with little social infrastructure. “City Lake”, the name of one of these high-rises, refers to its location on the former lake. At a rally against the real estate development across the lake in March 2022, one of the residents of "City Lake" said that when she bought an apartment, the local government promised to improve the territory surrounding the lake, by building walking and bicycle paths, as well as organizing a yacht club.

In “Section 5”, the Sat-NS company built the residential block “Respublica”. Sat-NS is known to be owned by the brothers of Darkhan Satybaldy, the governor of the southern Turkestan region. The company's website stated that potential buyers would enjoy a neighborhood with "Astana's natural eco-park near Malyi Taldykol".

Across the road from Respublica, developers are building a new residential complex, called "Ecopark". Its name hints at the local government's plans to create an eco-park in “Section 5” of the lake.

On 4 December 2023, at a meeting with Zhenis Kassymbek, the mayor of Astana, civic activists of SOS.Taldykol and Menin Elim Dala pointed out the unlawfulness of the work without an approved project. According to the activists, during the meeting, the governor ordered the construction of the eco-park to stop, noting that there is no eco-park project. The property developer objected that the suspension would push the deadlines further.

At the meeting, the price for the eco-park was fixed to 5.3 billion tenge ($11.7 million). In February 2022, the government had said it would allocate just one billion tenge ($2.2 million) to finance the eco-park. Vlast asked about the increased budget for the project, but the Astana department of environmental protection ignored the question.

Two weeks later, at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kassymbek seemed to have walked back from his decision to stop work on the eco-park for the foreseeable future.

"We will continue the work on three of the sections. In ‘Section 5’, a recreational park will be built. We will start construction next year," Kassymbek told the press, noting it would take a maximum of two years to complete.