“Anti-LGBT+ Rhetoric in Kazakhstan Is a Product of Colonialism”

Mutali is from the southern city of Shymkent, but lives in Almaty. While many perceive him as a queer activist, he thinks of himself as a creator of media projects. We sat down with him after Selftanu, one of his projects, was blocked by government decree.

Self-Awareness and Activism

“I began to realize some kind of queerness from my childhood,” Mutali told Vlast. “But, of course, I didn’t have any vocabulary to define it yet. I think that I knew the word ‘gay’ then, but I could not bring myself to say: ‘I am gay.’ Partly because there was no education, no awareness, and no representation at that time. There was only the movie Brokeback Mountain, and it was a very sad story.”

When he became attracted to the male protagonists of the movie, he realized something about his orientation.

“I immediately understood that this is part of me, but it was dangerous to talk about it. Fortunately, I never had any thoughts that I needed to be cured of this, for some reason I immediately understood that this was me, I needed to accept myself and live on. I just thought at the time that it needed to be hidden.”

Only in high school, Mutali began to gradually share with friends, then told a close friend about his sexuality. When Mutali started working in marketing, he found a fairly friendly environment. Telling his parents was more difficult.

“In 2020, I started making TikTok videos and speaking openly about queer and social issues,” Mutali said. “From that moment on, I became publicly open. TikTok exploded and I reached 100 thousand subscribers. I gained recognition and an audience, but I had yet to come out to my parents.”