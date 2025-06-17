China Strengthens Ties in Central Asia

Kazakhstan-China Deals

In a typical fashion, the Chinese delegation first held bilateral talks with Kazakhstan’s government on June 16, when the two sides announced a number of deals.

At the Power Central Asia + China energy forum, Kazakhstan and China agreed to launch the Sauran solar power plant in the southern Turkestan region and signed a memorandum on the construction of a coal chemical plant with a capacity of 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. China Construction Bank also agreed to finance the investment projects of Qazaqgaz, the state-owned gas company.

“Energy cooperation between China and Kazakhstan is at the core of our partnership,” Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

Importantly, the two sides also agreed on the remodeling of the Shymkent oil refinery and on the construction of an urea plant in Aktobe. China’s CNPC jointly operates the Shymkent oil refinery with Kazmunaigas and owns 100% in CNPC-Aktobemunaigaz, which operates in the Aktobe region.

According to Upstream, four Chinese companies have sent applications to obtain an EPC contract to build gas pipelines to transport associated gas from the Tengiz oil field to two petrochemical plants.