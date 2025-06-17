Kazakhstan Picks Rosatom, Sets Nuclear Agenda

Marco Siddi, a researcher at the Finnish Institute for International Affairs, told Vlast that Kazakhstan is part of Rosatom’s strategy to reorient its operations.

“In the past decades, Rosatom worked in East European countries, both for political and economic reasons. These markets are now saturated. Politically, it’s impossible for Rosatom to now cooperate with the West as it once did,” Siddi told Vlast.

Kazakhstan’s political and economic proximity makes it an ideal partner for Rosatom, Siddi argued.

“Kazakhstan represents a country that is already close to Russia and where Rosatom is already present in the uranium processing process through its subsidiary Uranium One,” Siddi said.

State-owned Uranium One owns a number of uranium mining licenses in Kazakhstan. In December, it sold a large stake in the Zarechnoye joint venture and planned the sale of its shares in Khorasan-U and Kyzylkum projects in the south of the country.

While walking a tightrope with potential sanction risks, Kazakhstan seems to still be a safe bet for international cooperation.

“Kazakhstan is not under sanctions and this could allow, say, a German company to sell components to build the nuclear plant in Kazakhstan, even if the contractor is Rosatom,” Siddi noted.