Violence Against Women Comes Under the Spotlight in Kazakhstan During a Televised Trial

The Way Forward

Most of the debate now centers on two issues: The pervasiveness of domestic violence and the chronic impunity of the perpetrators, especially high-profile personalities. But starting from the vocabulary, the narrative could change.

Rachel Snyder, a professor at American University, said it is time to properly define the terror that battered women face each day, calling it “intimate partner terrorism”. It is important to facilitate discussions and conduct research on the push and pull factors for violent behavior as the academic literature demonstrates that violence against women is correlated with a general acceptance of violence in society, and that there is a link between the number of people who support violence against women and the number of people who support violent extremism.

Moreover, it is critical to understand that domestic violence should be tackled with the coordinator of the law enforcement systems, healthcare system, community based interventions and education. For instance, there is enough data that shows that the first count of strangulation in a relationship leads to repeated strangulations with higher lethal risks. In addition, it is highly recommended that nurses and medical personnel be trained as first responders to the cases of domestic abuse, as their protocol and danger assessment could lead to better measurement of violence gradation and that information could be passed to the law enforcement.

It is evident that despite ongoing efforts, the quest for eradication of violence against women is at its beginning. Perhaps, using the right vocabulary could lead to better policies and laws, which together could give hope to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Bishimbayev case could raise awareness about the ways to detect, prevent and react to domestic abuse and help people around us and it can serve as a deterrent for future incidents of domestic abuse across the country through criminalization. Finally, a fair conclusion of this trial would prove that perpetrators of any rank would be held accountable.