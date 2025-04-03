Fresh US Tariffs Will Not Significantly Affect Kazakhstan’s Economy

Experts interviewed by Vlast do not expect that US tariffs will have a strong impact on Kazakhstan’s economy. Most of Kazakhstan’s exports to the US include raw materials, which could be excluded from US President Donald Trump's decree. Experts also argue that commodity prices could hardly be affected in the near future. Yet, one of the experts warns that this trade war could lead to a global economic crisis in the future.

According to the Statistics Committee, by the end of 2024, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the US amounted to $4.2 billion, a 4% increase compared to 2023. Kazakhstan’s exports grew by 30.6% to $2 billion, while imports amounted to $2.2 billion.

The US imports mostly raw materials from Kazakhstan: crude oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, wheat gluten and other goods. The ministry of trade reported that 92% of the supplied raw materials will fall under an exception clause introduced in the US presidential decree.

“The new tariff measures will only affect 4.8% of the total volume of Kazakhstan's exports to the US. The government has started consultations with the US side to discuss the possibility of not applying additional duties to Kazakhstan,” the ministry of trade told the press.

According to the ministry, the affected volume includes exports of phosphorus, ferrosilicon, lenses, wheat gluten, and ammonium nitrate, worth around $95 million overall.

Yernar Serik, the trade and investment analyst behind the Tradereport.kz Telegram channel, noted that the introduction of tariffs could harm the Kazphosphate company, which supplies 6% of the phosphorus it produces to the US, as well as BioOperations, a company that sells 40% of its gluten to the US.

Abzal Narymbetov, a business analyst who runs the Energy Analytics Telegram channel, argued that even if the US imposed tariffs on all export goods from Kazakhstan, the oil sector would hardly notice their effect.

“The US accounts for only about 2% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports, and the US share in Kazakhstan’s oil revenue structure is 3%. These are insignificant volumes that Kazakhstan can compensate for by shipping oil to other countries. The main consumers of Kazakhstan's oil are Italy, France, Greece, and the Netherlands,” Narymbetov told Vlast.

The uranium industry would suffer a blow: raw uranium exports from Kazakhstan account for 7% US imports, while enriched uranium accounts for 70%. Uranium trade, however, is listed among the exceptions to the new tariff policies.