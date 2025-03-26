Vlast at Thirteen

Vlast celebrates its 13th birthday today, a good reason to send this letter of gratitude to you, our readers. When we launched, we knew the road ahead would be challenging–but we never imagined just how difficult it would turn out.

Over these years, Kazakhstan and the world have undergone profound transformations. It’s hard to say what stands out as the single most defining moment, but one thing is certain: we have all changed. We have experienced deep shocks and moments of great hope.

Not all of our hopes have been realized, yet we have remained optimistic. Holding on to optimism—believing in ourselves and in others—is no small feat. And yet, time and again, we have managed to do just that.

In recent years, high-ranking officials have repeatedly insisted that journalists must be “loyal” to the government. But just as we believed 13 years ago, we still believe that journalism is not about promoting state policies. Journalism must hold power accountable. It must challenge, investigate, and ask difficult questions.

A patriot is not an MP that mentions the president’s name 48 times in a 24-minute speech. A patriot wants the best for their country and is ready to openly criticize the government’s empty promises and decisions that hinder its progress.

We believed in this when we started Vlast. That was a time of deep political stagnation, just three months after the 2011 Zhanaozen massacre. Since then, so much has happened, yet so little has changed. But we still believe in the mission we set out to fulfill.

The reason we keep at it, above all, is because of you—our readers. Some of you have been with us from the very beginning, while others follow us on social media or check in periodically. No matter how you engage with us, we have always known that you are our greatest strength.

So this letter is for you. Thank you for standing by us, for supporting us—whether through words of encouragement or financial contributions (also on Patreon!). Your support has sustained us all these years, and it continues to inspire us every day.

Thank you.