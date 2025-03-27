Kazakhstan Torn Between Green Promises and Coal Power

Bottlenecks and Solutions

Despite progress in the renewable energy market, bottlenecks still stifle the development of a competitive environment.

One of the main drawbacks of the current market for renewables in Kazakhstan is the overly fragmented distribution network, according to Nauryzbayev.

“Our market is very segmented. We have more than 50 electricity producers, but they do not compete with each other. They negotiate their tariffs with the minister of energy… in his office,” Nauryzbayev said. “These are not public hearings, so we have no idea what drives these negotiations.”

Such opaque practices could be made more transparent through open tenders, according to the expert.

In a recent speech, former minister Satkaliyev said that renewable energy capacity is poised to grow in the next few years.

“About 6.6 GW of new renewable energy capacity will be introduced through auctions until 2032. [Plus, another] 5-6 GW of new capacity will be introduced through large projects with large investors, each with a capacity of more than 1 GW,” Satkaliyev said.

The latter capacity will be built through projects such as Masdar’s wind project and Total’s wind farm.

Satkaliyev also said that these projects will “not use money from the budget.” Instead, companies will bear the costs, alongside financial institutions like the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the EBRD.

If the past is of any guidance, however, these new projects will be set up by either public companies spending “quasi-public” money (funded by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan) or by massive corporations through government-to-government agreements, leaving little to no space for smaller investors.

Instead, industry experts suggest that commercial and investment banks should be more involved in the process in order to guarantee a proper allocation of the funds and an on-time delivery.

“The best way forward is with private finance. Because when you have privately-financed projects you cannot increase the budget at will. Let's say that a 10 MW project is projected to cost €10 million. The builders must stick to this price tag. They cannot just increase the budget like mad. The bank would point to the financial plan and say no,” Callens said.

By making banks bear a financial risk within the project, Callens argues, construction will get done faster.

“Once the project kicks off, the bank would become anxious to see the project done and the first kWh delivered, with the money it has allocated.”

In looking at Kazakhstan’s geography and electricity consumption, experts consider it important to decentralize the production base. This, however, is being planned without renewables in mind.

“Recently the authorities came up with the concept of cluster development of the energy sector. The state said that they will develop everything: coal, nuclear, and renewable energy. This is a funny situation: why would our consumers support more expensive sources?” Nauryzbayev said.

Lastly, one of the structural drawbacks is the aging electricity infrastructure, which reduces profitability due to network losses that are far above the 5% guidance set by the International Energy Agency.

“Corporations will not invest in some of these projects due to the massive network losses: around 10-15% of the energy is wasted every 100 km. And this is inevitable because the network is located too far from some regions where there is potential for wind energy,” the industry insider told Vlast. “Only the government can afford to lose money on these projects.”

The scattered nature of Kazakhstan’s renewable energy landscape essentially calls for the government to focus on building market-friendlier mechanisms, alongside commitments to optimize the grid and invest capital.

While it would have to overcome a three-pronged pressure to hold off on renewables and maintain its focus on fossil fuels, the government is still in the best position to steer Kazakhstan towards a steadfast decarbonization path, according to industry experts.