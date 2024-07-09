European Parliament Elections: Old Fears, New Challenges

Impact on European Politics

The European Parliament, directly elected by its citizens, now comprises seven coalitions formed by various parties from European Union (EU) member states. Voters showed their support for local national parties that had pre-announced their affiliations with certain European coalitions.

"The recent elections delivered two messages. First, the majority favors centrists for ensuring a strong Europe. This is important for stability. But it is also true that radicals on the right and left have gotten support, so centrists need to handle the results responsibly," said former European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on election night in Brussels.

A January survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations showed that, ahead of the elections, voters were concerned about migration, the green transition, the economy, and Russia's war in Ukraine. Now, the new parliament will face internal struggles around refugee rights, climate change measures, and support for Ukraine.