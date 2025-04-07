The WHO and Kazakhstan to Work on Healthcare Challenges Together

What precise meaning does Kazakhstan have for your organization?

Jakab: Our local office was established about 10 years ago. It's an outpost of the WHO Regional Office for Europe. That’s 53 countries where we work to strengthen primary health care.

Kazakhstan is considered to be a global leader on championing primary health care as well as universal health coverage.

We have two very innovative projects together with Kazakhstan, and these wouldn't have been possible without Kazakhstan's presence.

First, the WHO primary health care demonstration platforms. Here, we showcase well-functioning primary health care in practice, and we launched the first such demonstration platform in Almaty region, in Esik, which is a semi-rural area.

We host representatives from other countries, facilitate an exchange with policy-makers at the national and regional level, and then we take them to these facilities so that they can see things in action at the front line.

Primary health care is different in every country, depending on its history, its financing, its culture; there are no universal solutions.

Everybody is interested in Kazakhstan's multidisciplinary model of primary health care, which incorporates psychologists and social workers.

Second, we supported a talk show series on primary health care to connect decision-makers from the ministries with local governments and municipalities, and with health care facilities. We now have a network of 8,000 people from Europe who are part of our network. We're hosting them from here in Kazakhstan.

Will Kazakhstan’s role in the WHO also mean that it could increase its contributions to the organization?

Jakab: Kazakhstan is the eighth-largest donor for the WHO from the European region for 2024-2025.

Our feeling is that Kazakhstan is committed to multilateralism and continuing to expand all its efforts, not just in health, but its contributions to the United Nations system as a whole.

Syla: Kazakhstan showed a willingness to increase the percentage of its contribution.

Kazakhstan is also willing to support the creation of a global coalition of primary health care.

While Kazakhstan contributes to our budget, we also bring back benefits to the country, for example through a $20 million pandemic relief package for the next three years.

These funds will be used to bolster the country's public health infrastructure, improve epidemiological surveillance, and strengthen border control measures. It will also support the modernization of laboratory safety and rapid detection response.

How would you rate Kazakhstan’s healthcare policy? How well did it cope with the recent pandemic?

Jakab: What we see in Kazakhstan is a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of the people. The coverage rate of essential services in Kazakhstan has increased significantly over the past two decades and now it has reached European levels.

Rural health care is being strengthened through mobile teams, so that people don't have to travel much.

We see an extremely strong regulatory function. Minister Akmaral Alnazarova announced an initiative to improve nutrition in schools.

There have been significant improvements in life expectancy, as well as reducing infant and maternal mortality rate.

Premature deaths, such as early deaths from cardiovascular disease, or various chronic conditions and non-communicable diseases affect the working population in Central Asia. These deaths were extremely high, especially among men. Kazakhstan is one of only nine countries that has achieved its target on reducing this death rate ahead of time.

Challenges still exist. Climate change, for example, is increasingly affecting health, from floods to forest fires.

Syla: In the event of future public health emergencies or pandemics, Kazakhstan’s authorities are willing to cooperate with the WHO and other regional organizations.

The government is ready to invest in health care. That’s not just the ministry of health, but also the ministry of finance and other agencies.

Kazakhstan worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthened the health system, in terms of preparedness, infection prevention, and control.

In March, we organized a training in Shymkent on the shipment of contagious laboratory materials. We invited international experts from all regions to share their know-how. We also work to create centers of excellence in Kazakhstan regarding infection prevention and control.

If we look at the numbers, do you trust Kazakhstan’s data? For instance, there is a measles outbreak and yet the government says the level of vaccination is at its highest.

Syla: Measles is a very complex case because it’s the most contagious disease: up to 9 in 10 people who are not immune to measles and come in close contact with an infected person will definitely become infected.

The immunity gap widened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fear and misperception about the disease led to people avoiding vaccination for their children. Misinformation about vaccines spreads rapidly.

The situation is more complex than just having reliable data. We must ensure a high level of immunization against measles in every community, in every district, in every village.

The government also acknowledged these challenges and we are working on a daily basis to improve the accuracy of vaccination reporting by strengthening data collection and surveillance.