Restrictive Legislation: Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan Adopt New Laws on Civic Freedoms and Media

What Are These Laws?

In April, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov signed what many called a “foreign agent” law (echoing the restrictive legislation against media and NGOs passed in Russia in 2012). The law requires any organization receiving funding from abroad to be registered as a “foreign representative” and label anything they publish as having been produced by a “foreign agent.”

Japarov claimed that Kyrgyz NGOs are embezzling money from foreign donors and that this law will help to prevent theft. Any organization receiving funding from abroad that fails to register as a “foreign representative” will be suspended for six months and their assets will be frozen.

Hugh Williamson, director of the Europe and Central Asia division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said in a conversation with Vlast that it was vital that Kyrgyzstan’s international partners continue to urge Bishkek to withdraw the law, rather than take a business-as-usual approach.

“The European Union (EU) just agreed to an enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan. President Japarov was just in Brussels and the visit was not put off by the fact that this legislation had just passed.”

In EU-Central Asia relations, enhanced partnership and cooperation agreements are framework documents that help define trade and diplomatic ties.

On June 3, Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Parliament in Georgia, signed a “foreign agent” law after President Salome Zurabishvili’s veto was overridden by the majority party in parliament, Georgian Dream.

Before it was signed, Zurabishvili had called the bill “unacceptable” and claimed it was inconsistent with Georgia’s accession path to the European Union (EU). According to Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk at Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Zurabishvili’s statement holds merit, because it fails to comply with two of the 12 requirements set out for Georgian accession to the EU.

The bill requires any individual or organization in Georgia that receives over 20% of its funding from overseas sources to register as a “foreign agent,” yielding fines for any organization that fails to do so.

Cavelier said the ministry of justice, which was in charge of implementing the bill, enjoys wide-ranging powers.

“The ministry of justice has the power not only to request information from organizations that declare themselves, but also from those it suspects of receiving foreign funding on the basis of a simple report,” Cavelier told Vlast.