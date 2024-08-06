Kazakhstan in the Middle

A New-Old Policy

Kazakhstan achieved its most notable foreign policy success during the twilight of Nazarbayev’s tenure, according to Reshetnyak.

“The peak in the image-making efforts of Kazakhstan was its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. At the time, Kazakhstan proposed initiatives on global peacebuilding, through which it could draw the attention of the world community towards regional problems in Central Asia,” Reshetnyak said.

In 2017, Kazakhstan also hosted a specialized EXPO in Astana. Pleading to Nazarbayev’s vanity, in 2013 the country also bid, unsuccessfully, to host the World Petroleum Congress in 2017. To the disappointment of Kazakhstan’s diplomats and energy elites, the Congress was assigned to Istanbul. The snub on the oil front, however, paled in comparison to Nazarbayev’s attempt to enshrine his name in global politics by bidding for the Nobel Peace Prize, also in 2017 (a repeat of several fumbled attempts to nominate Nazarbayev by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in 2006, by two US congressmen in 2008, and the World Assembly of Turkic People in 2010).

Since coming to power in 2019, Tokayev has ridden the wave of the old regime’s foreign policy.

“Immediately after the power transition, we saw unsuccessful attempts to cash in on Nazarbayev’s potential. Such initiatives include, for example, a statement about Kazakhstan’s potential to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in 2021, as well as Nazarbayev’s offer to mediate between [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin and [Ukraine’s President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy,” Reshetnyak said.

Costa Buranelli argued that results are not as crucial in the newly-found middle power paradigm as the process itself.

“Kazakhstan’s efforts are mostly aimed at creating platforms for dialogue, rather than necessarily achieving immediate results,” Costa Buranelli said. “This is a rather smart approach because it entails low risks, but potentially high returns: Kazakhstan does not in fact claim the role of mediator - who shares a responsibility towards the outcome - and only reaps the benefits if the negotiations are successful. Should they fail, at least Kazakhstan offered a credible platform.”

Kassenova agreed: “The key is that the label ‘middle power’ doesn’t come with any kind of requirement.”

