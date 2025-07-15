Running Dry: Kazakhstan’s Water Crisis, Explained With Data

Kazakhstan has lost 21% of its per capita water availability since 1999. Only 42% of Kazakhstan’s water is available for consumption due to outdated infrastructure and poor management. Over 45% of available water is transboundary, meaning it comes from sources such as the Irtysh and Ili rivers from China and the Syr Darya from neighboring Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, making Kazakhstan vulnerable to politics and foreign water mismanagement.

The poor irrigation productivity, at less than $0.5 per cubic meter, means that for every cubic meter of water (1,000 liters) used for irrigation, the resulting agricultural output generates less than half a dollar in value. Combined with unmaintained infrastructure and low returns from water-intensive crops this also plays a role, translating into huge missed economic opportunities. The inadequate sanitation alone costs the government some $750 million per year, compared to $500 million in investments needed to close this gap.