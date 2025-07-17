Who Makes Contemporary Uyghur Art in Kazakhstan?

Most Uyghurs outside of China live in neighboring Central Asia. Unlike Uyghurs and other Turkic and Muslim minorities in China, who have had to endure the horrors of the Chinese authorities’ policy of forced assimilation and mass political persecution for the past few years, the Uyghurs of Central Asia live a relatively peaceful and calm life.

Many Uyghurs in Kazakhstan don't discuss the plight of the Uyghur people in China. This is largely because most countries in the region are undemocratic, and it can be quite risky to raise such discussions. For example, when Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the governor of Xinjiang in western China in 2023, he didn't discuss the rights of Kazakhs in China or the Uyghurs.

In the history of the Uyghurs in Kazakhstan, of whom there are about 270,000 people in the country, there is a misconception that they are all migrants and refugees from China. As researchers point out, a small part of Kazakhstan (a territory the size of Slovenia) did not belong to the Kazakh Khanate when the state was captured by the Russian Empire. It was annexed by Russia after the suppression of the Uyghur-Islamic uprising in the 19th century in what is now northern Xinjiang.