"Women in Kazakhstan are not only oppressed in the family, but also by the system"

At a crisis center in the southern city of Shymkent we met 32-year-old Lana (name changed), who lives there with her son, Alan (name changed). At four months old, he is the youngest resident of the home, which offers a total of 70 places for women and children in need, 50 of them for victims of domestic violence. Each person in need can live here for up to six months. There are seldom unoccupied rooms at this crisis center.

Lana and Alan's father were together for several years and also had a two-year-old daughter together. Lana’s ex persuaded her to stop working and take care of the household, while he would take care of the family. He came up short, however, and she gradually ran out of money. She ultimately decided to separate when it became clear that he was still officially married to his ex-wife. Lana moved in with her mother, where she discovered that she was pregnant again.

Every day, Alan's father would sit outside their house, waiting for their return. Afraid of his reaction, Lana decided to seek help at the crisis center. Lana also left her older son under her mother’s care, because she does not want the boy to live at the center, surrounded by victims of domestic violence, who often share their horrific experiences.

Lana is not celebrating the Saltanat Law.

"As long as there is corruption in our country, no law will work," she said.

Plus, the amendment still does not recognize many forms of violence. Because her ex did not commit physical violence against her, Lana did not have grounds to sue him. Other forms of violence, such as stalking, economic violence or even rape within a relationship, do not constitute grounds for prosecution.

"There is no sexual assault in the family. Once they are husband and wife, or a man and a woman in a relationship together, there is no [rape]."

Lana does not yet know where she and her children will go when their time at the crisis center runs out. She hopes to be able to leave Shymkent.

"Here in the south there is still this mentality," explains Lana, "that it doesn't matter what your partner does. People tell you: So what? Just carry on living, it's nothing bad, we’ve also been through this."

Only if she manages to leave the south will she be able to get her life back in order, Lana hopes.