Abused, Undercut, and Unheard: Oil Workers in Western Kazakhstan Face Discrimination

Running out of Gas

According to TCO, the massive expansion project that has lasted for the last eight years and cost around $37 billion is on track to be completed in the first half of 2025. When the so-called Future Growth Project (FGP) is over, however, most of the construction sites and plans would shut down, creating a worker surplus.

“With FGP stopping, there are going to be a lot more unemployed locals. Some of them will end up working abroad, in the Gulf countries for example, where they are considered cheaper than most expats,” the former manpower agency manager said.

“The work conditions of full-time employees as opposed to contractors or subcontractors are markedly different,” the former supervisor in Tengiz, said.

In the case of subcontractors, “money gets eaten up by the time it reaches the worker,” he added. “The subcontractors only get crumbs. It would be great if contractors did not eat up the money in the middle and people were hired directly, it would be good for our people.”

Observers noted that the government is now pressuring TCO to avoid laying off workers and contractors at a fast pace, because this would cause a shock to the work environment of the Atyrau region.

But the strategy of hiring “too many workers” has its drawbacks, Yessenova argued.

“When I was doing research around Tengiz, TCO had no idea how many people were working there, how many companies were working there. This created an unsafe situation at the workplace. It was a mess,” Yessenova said.

“Although they would try to sell you the idea of subcontracting as ‘efficiency’, in reality, this translated into too many workers earning too little, without job security or workplace safety. And TCO has zero liability for whatever is happening. Chevron is like a little god sitting on a bunch of money and resources, and it’s untouchable.”