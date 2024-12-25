Azerbaijan Airlines Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s ministry of emergency situations reported there could be survivors among the passengers on board the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft that crashed near Aktau, in the western Mangistau region.

The plane was en route from Azerbaijan’s capital Baku to Grozny, in the south of Russia. According to flight tracking monitors, it had deviated from its route, possibly to attempt an emergency landing. Official sources say the pilots communicated with Kazakhstan’s authorities at 11:10 local time on December 25.

According to official reports, 62 passengers and five members of the crew were on board.