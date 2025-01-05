Uzbekistan Seeks New Labor Markets

On the Way Out

Mukhabbat, 65, has three sons who all work in Russia. She lives in Yakkabag, a small town in southern Uzbekistan. When she talks about her sons, her voice becomes shaky, her eyes swell up with tears. Their children, her grandchildren, sleep in the next room.

“My heart pounds when I hear about how the police beat people who just came to work. After the war began, my sons told me that they were offered Russian citizenship if they joined the Russian army. I cried and asked them not to do this. For the sake of their children,” Mukhabbat said, wiping away her tears. “I'm always afraid that they will suddenly stop communicating.”

There are no young people on the streets of the village of Kishlik, which is a couple of hours’ drive from the southern city of Samarkand and not far from Yakkabag. Most of them have gone to earn money in Tashkent or abroad. This is a typical picture of rural settlements in today’s Uzbekistan.

Old pensioners sit around a small village store. Upon seeing an out-of-towner, they start talking to me, seemingly out of boredom. The elderly said that there once were enough jobs and money for everyone. Now, Uzbekistan’s provincial youth has nothing to look for.

The group said they miss their children and grandchildren, some of whom have not returned for years. They know well about the worsening attitude towards labor migrants in Russia.

Abduvohid, 75, stuffed some naswar into his mouth and stuttered that last year his son, who worked in Moscow, was attacked by two Russian guys. The son was injured, but miraculously managed to escape.

“Had his friends not showed up in time, those bad guys probably would have killed my son,” Abduvohid said.

Abduvohid receives a pension of 1.5 million soums (about $120) per month. Through his son’s remittances, his family was able to survive, build a house, and even hold weddings.