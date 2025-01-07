Mongolia's Free Trade Deal with the Eurasian Economic Union Gets Postponed

The month of December 2024 in Mongolia was filled with controversy around the interim free trade deal the country intends to sign with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), consisting of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. The Mongolian government plans to sign a three-year free trade agreement with the bloc, removing all tariffs and quotas on 375 items and paving the way for local companies to gain access to large foreign markets with a total population of over 200 million people.

The negotiations started in 2019 but entered an active stage in 2024, with both sides expressing interest in completing the agreement by the end of 2024. In early December, the government shared a list of products that would be part of the trade agreement. The Mongolian side is hopeful that it will allow its economy to grow by exporting meat, wool, and leather products worth $15.5 billion.

The government is adamant that signing the agreement is in Mongolia’s best interests. Its main argument is that Mongolia's economy cannot grow by catering to a small domestic market of 3.5 million people. This growth is expected to draw foreign investment, diversify the economy, and reduce dependence on the mining sector.

However, all the business stakeholders in the country seems to hold the exact opposite opinion. Representatives of Mongolian businesses, whom the deal will affect directly, have all spoken against it and called to either cancel or at least postpone its signing.

Here is a Facebook post with the Mongolian Food Workers’ Union expressing their disapproval of the the interim free trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union.