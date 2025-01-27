Long Sentences for Qandy Qantar Organizers

Arman Dzhumageldiyev (known as ‘Wild Arman’), Kairat Kudaibergen, and Ruslan Iskakov were among the high-profile characters charged with the organization of violent riots. Dzhumageldiyev, who was believed to be at the head of an organized crime group, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Iskakov, who served as a local head of the National Security Committee (KNB) was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in prison. Kudaibergen, who served as a local deputy in Almaty, was sentenced to eight years.

The court said that from January 6 to 7, 2022, “under the guise of fighting looters and rioters,” members of Dzhumageldiyev's organized crime group illegally detained at least 34 civilians, brutally beating them.

Qandy Qantar, Kazakh for ‘Bloody January’, marked a milestone in Kazakhstan’s recent history. At least 238 people were killed as a result of the brutal repression of urban protests. Special forces, police, and servicemen were ordered to shoot to kill without warning by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in an effort to quash the disorder.

Civil society and human rights activists have complained about the lack of transparency in bringing justice to the victims. Several trials have been held behind closed doors.