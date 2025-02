Two More Kazakhstan-Registered Companies Sanctioned

MetallStan LLP (also known as Stanex) and Kazstanex LLP became the latest companies added to the EU’s sanctions list. They both supplied machinery for industrial purposes. Both companies had already been sanctioned by the US. Kazstanex had been added in November last year to the UK sanctions list.

Two other companies, Elem Group and Da Group 22 had been added to the EU sanctions list last year. Da Group 22 was established to supply microchips to Russia that could have been used in combat.