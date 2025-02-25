Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Reach Border Agreement Enhancing Central Asia Security

After decades without a clear border demarcation, did the two sides agree because of the increased violence in recent years?

We can say that the clashes prompted the resolution, but they didn’t necessarily lead to a resolution. There are several reasons, dynamics, and factors that paved the way towards a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the border dispute.

Within Kyrgyzstan, Japarov in the last two and a half years has managed to consolidate a ‘power vertical’ (vertikal vlasti in Russian), something that is important in the context of Central Asian regional diplomacy, because it signals to the neighbors who is in charge. For the purpose of opening a dialogue between the two countries, Japarov’s consolidation of strong rule around himself and [head of the National Security Committee Kamchybek] Tashiev set in stone power relations from the Kyrgyz side of the negotiation table. In Tajikistan, we observed a similar trend, with all responsibilities for the negotiation being allocated to Saimuddin Yatimov, Tashiev’s counterpart.

Was there a regional push towards the resolution of the dispute?

Regionally, the two sides probably learned from the example of Kempir Abad, in which Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan managed to solve their border disputes by agreeing to a land swap along the contested border lines. While we cannot prove that Kyrgyz and Tajik negotiators studied the Kempir Abad agreement, we can say this became a factor, especially for Kyrgyzstan, that facilitated the search for diplomatic solutions.

The consultative meetings of Central Asian heads of state also played a role. Behind closed doors, the neighboring states have exercised some sort of gentle and moral suasion on the matter. In 2023, not by chance, Japarov traveled to Dushanbe ahead of the consultative meetings in order to meet [Tajikistan's President Emomali] Rahmon bilaterally. This was a sign of the opening of a new phase, diplomatically. While there were 30+ years of negotiation without resolution, several factors were at play in more recent years, which precipitated the agreement. The conflicts of 2022 worked as a trigger, an escalation that needed diplomacy to de-escalate.

The two diplomatic machines finally managed to find a common ground. It’s important that the agreement was reached without [overt] mediation from outside. Part of the protracted process was also the meddling or attempted meddling of neighboring countries and great powers in the process. Both leaderships in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan pushed back against this meddling, emphasizing how the resolution of the border dispute must have come from a bilateral dialogue. They even kindly rejected a mediation proposal coming from [Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev, for example.