Lesson 1: The Creative Is Political

“The personal is political” is one of the best-known slogans of the feminist movement, popularized in the 1960s and 1970s. Over the decades, it inspired countless reinterpretations. It became a cornerstone of feminist thought and broader social movements, including intersectional feminism. To paraphrase it: Creativity is political.

Creativity is about making something new—seeing beyond the usual frameworks and turning bold ideas into reality. The way we dress, what we believe in, what we eat for breakfast, our values and social norms—all of it was created by someone, and eventually adopted by many.

To create is to challenge—whether it’s tradition, nature, chance, or even the divine. Without it, there can be no development, because by creating something new, we change lives. Change often starts quietly, like a seed in the soil, but over time, it transforms the landscape. In that same way, creative people change a country by reshaping norms through meaning and imagery. How could something so powerful not be political?

Creativity is inherently political. Sometimes it turns radical, sometimes not, but it always has a bold and genuine side. Temirlan Yensebek, 29, found his own creative way to deal with the realities of life in Kazakhstan. The satirical content he kickstarted a few years ago clearly struck a chord: Qaznews24 garnered 75,000 followers. The government’s response? Isolation. They put him in a detention center, held the trial in a remote neighborhood, and denied livestreaming and public access.