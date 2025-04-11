Central Asian Figures Linked to Swiss Bank With “Careless” Due Diligence

Among the bank’s many questionable clients, some were linked to autocratic regimes and corruption allegations in Central Asia, according to the leaked documents.

The regulator asked the bank about Dinara Kulibayeva–the daughter of Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev–who is now under criminal investigation in Switzerland over the source of the tens of millions of francs she holds at Reyl. (Her lawyer told OCCRP she has always cooperated with authorities in declaring the source of her wealth).

Reyl also counted among its clients the son-in-law of another Central Asian strongman, Uzbekistan’s former President Islam Karimov. Lola Karimova, his daughter, and Timur Tillyaev, her husband, came under the spotlight when in 2012, FINMA warned Swiss wealth management firm Fidurhône—where Tillyaev and Karimova were clients—that the relationship presented “particularly increased” reputational risks.