The Kaspi Dystopia

Now the first thing you might be asking is, “Why not just download Kaspi?”

Well, I tried. I even got in touch with David Ferguson, Kaspi’s Head of Investor Relations, before the trip. He told me that, sure, I can open an account – however, “new customers are required to be registered in Kazakhstan, have a local tax ID, local mobile phone number, and must be biometrically identified in one of our retail outlets during the account opening process.”

Not the average tourist’s idea of a fun first day.

Still, Mussina and Ferguson both assure me that for any major purchases, I will have no issue paying by card.

As I arrive at Shymkent station on a dank, February morning, I head to the ATM and spend some time pleading with it to dispense the smallest denomination notes possible; it obliges by spitting out some 5000 tenge ($10) bills.

One immediate improvement is that Yandex Go, which was banned from the Apple and Google app stores in 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is now easily available to download. This means I can swerve the gaggle of wise guys at the foot of the station steps, all shouting “Taxi, bratan?” and head over the road to Global Coffee where I can snaffle some Wi-Fi and flag down a ride.

But even when ordering a cappuccino, the rules of the game are made clear: “Cash or Kaspi?” the waitress asks casually.

“Card,” I say firmly.

She frowns slightly, but acquiesces. I take it as a warning shot across the bow.

“Often merchants don’t want to pay the high fees associated with card-based payments,” Ferguson told me, adding that although the firm does provide point-of-sale [PoS] card terminals to its customers free of charge, they tend to be used predominantly by merchants with high transaction volumes.

Having checked into my Airbnb (paid for with Mastercard), I continue playing in easy-mode and go to Shymkent Plaza, the city’s shiny shopping mall, for lunch. Kazakhstan’s multi-vector fast-food diplomacy means it is the only country in the CIS that can boast the whole gamut of American chains, from Burger King to Starbucks. As expected, card payments are no trouble here either.