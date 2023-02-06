Satybaldieva and Sanghera: “When addressing regional inequality, we must remember class”

Against regional inequality we are essentially offered a manipulative tactic: on the one hand, the government subsidizes part of the cost of utilities, and on the other hand, it scares people that any changes could mean higher costs. The current order also tries to survive through an illusory redistribution. But you say there are no real intentions to change the situation. What could be an effective alternative?

Satybaldieva: It all depends on how radical are the changes you want. You can introduce measures that will only mitigate some of the inequalities, or you can fundamentally transform the system. Since Kazakhstan is integrated into the global capitalist economy, it has room for structural adjustment. Measures for this restructuring should include the nationalization of strategic industries and even canceling the policy of privatization.

But this is unlikely to happen soon, because such a turn requires strong public pressure and broad class coalitions. Today it is mostly the precariat, the working class, and the poor who can demand change. But it should be a broader coalition of various forces. Other social groups should join them. However, we do not see this happening in Kazakhstan. And since you don't have that kind of pressure, the rentier class and the political elite won't do anything. Why would they change the status quo? Most likely, they will do the bare minimum. Therefore, everything remained at the level of rhetoric a year after the January events.

Less radical, but still effective measures could be taken in the realm of taxation. This is one of the simplest steps that Kazakhstan can take. You can tax the rent. Corporate tax doesn't have to be that low either.

I recommend reading the 2018 book ‘From Triumph to Crisis: Neoliberal Economic Reform in Postcommunist Countries’ by economists Hilary Appel and Mitchell Orenstein. They give a very detailed description of the neoliberal policies that Kazakhstan has pursued since independence and explain that they were not needed. Even the World Bank opposed Kazakhstan’s choice for a flat taxation system. This, and the low corporate tax were against the interests of Kazakhstan, but these policies were introduced in an effort to attract foreign investment.

But these policies can be revoked, it doesn’t have to be always like this. I would suggest introducing a progressive taxation scale, high corporate taxes, and restrictions on the concentration of resources into a few hands. As for a regional policy, I would recommend investing in agricultural regions and subsidizing agriculture. In Western countries, farmers receive significant support from the state. Subsidies make up about 50% of farmers' income, so they don't have to deal with market distortions and product price fluctuations. At the same time, the architects of neoliberalism recommend to us what neither the US nor the EU countries do in their own countries.

In Kazakhstan, economic growth is still largely dependent on oil prices. The country still plays the role of a supplier of cheap raw materials for the whole world. Now everyone is talking about diversification, but I do not see any real efforts in this direction.

The situation requires the creation of a completely different economy. This will be very difficult. Before you get started, it's important to answer difficult questions. For example, what is the economy for? The answer here is obvious: it should benefit the people of Kazakhstan, and not fulfill the desires of the Global North. At present, Kazakhstan simply serves the needs of developed countries and does not respond to its own economic needs.

Another point concerns the class struggle. It doesn’t work when people are just sitting around waiting for the authorities to put them out of their misery. We must be involved in politics. We all need to answer two questions. First, who should be blamed for the economic crisis? Second, what can we do? In answering we are faced with the difficult tasks of not only forming class solidarity within the country, but also at the international level. What we need at this stage is global solidarity, which is precisely what can reverse the destructive effects of capitalism. Without this, it is impossible to expect fundamental changes.