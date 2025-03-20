“Kazakhstan Can Become a Link Between Economic Blocs”

Are we facing a global economic crisis? What will be the consequences of the decisions made by US President Donald Trump's administration? Just how will this ‘new normal’ reshape the global economic system?

The global context remains fluid, these are times of heightened uncertainty. The pandemic was a situation of unprecedented uncertainty and we had hoped it was going to be over. But then a war against Ukraine started, then the conflict in the Middle East. And now we are witnessing frequent policy changes by the new US administration. This means that we’ll remain in this uncertain context for the foreseeable future.

Over the last two-three years, we have seen advanced Western European economies have performed poorly, even diverging from the trends seen in the US. In particular, Germany’s GDP shrank. The situation is quite fluid.

When you think about medium to longer term trends, we see the World Bank upgrading the growth potential of the US economy. There are big question marks about the European Union’s future competitiveness. In our report Regional Economic Prospects we analyzed 2,000 companies with the largest research and development spending. And we noticed that more than a third of these firms are American. A quarter are Chinese, and only a fifth comes from the EU or the UK. That's a very different picture from 20 years ago, when European firms were investing in R&D more than American ones, and China accounted for only 5% of the total.

Additionally, global growth has remained relatively stable over the past three years, but it's modest by historical standards. The world used to grow faster than it is growing now.