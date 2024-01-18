Italy Is Not Kazakhstan’s Main Oil Destination, Data Shows

To Italy, but not ‘Into Italy’

Most of Kazakhstan’s oil exports, around 80%, are pumped via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a large cross-border pipeline that starts in the oil-rich, western Atyrau region in Kazakhstan and skirts around the Caspian Sea towards the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Since its completion in 2001, the CPC has become the main outlet for Kazakhstan’s oil exports, which represent one of the main contributing factors to the country’s GDP.

“CPC’s capacity of 1.4 million barrels a day can be roughly translated into two tankers a day,” Kpler’s Lead Crude Analyst, Viktor Katona, told Vlast in an interview.

Once it gets to Novorossiysk, however, Kazakhstan’s crude takes unpredictable, difficult to trace routes.

From industry data, we know that oil unloaded at Novorossiysk’s marine terminals is transferred onto oil tankers, often owned by oil trading companies, and then shipped across the Black and the Mediterranean Seas, according to the demand of the market. Each load of the same crude can be priced differently, according to intermediary buyers, destination, and market tickers.

The port of Trieste, in north-eastern Italy, is one of the main entry points for Kazakhstan’s crude exports to Europe via the CPC. Industry consultants at Kpler wrote in a brief that “Italy traditionally is the main importer of CPC oil, taking close to a third of shipments bound to Europe.”

Kpler’s Katona, however, warned that this statement should be taken with a grain of salt.

“While you can see massive volumes going to Trieste, none of those should actually count as ‘Italian’. Trieste serves rather as a gateway for customers who do not have access to the sea,” Katona told Vlast in an interview.