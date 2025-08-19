A Day in the Life of a Central Asian Tortoise

The vast Ustyurt Plateau in western Kazakhstan is home to the Central Asian tortoise, Tasbaqa in Kazakh. Human activity represents the main threat for this and other species in the region. Tortoises are traded or unintentionally killed or trapped in cattle trenches.

British director Saxon Bosworth recently completed his newest film TASBAQA, a short documentary about the life of the threatened Central Asian tortoise.

Yuliya Zaugg, the director of the Tasbaqa Fund, an environmental conservation organization focusing on Central Asian tortoises, said the film gives tortoises a voice.

“Saxon’s film captures how a tortoise is meant to live, a way of life that might stop soon because its ecosystem is being threatened by human activity,” Zaugg told Vlast.