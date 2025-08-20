RFE/RL Journalists Lose Accreditation Lawsuit in Kazakhstan

A court in Astana rejected on August 20 a lawsuit filed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s (RFE/RL) over Kazakhstan’s ministry of foreign affairs’ denial of permanent accreditation for its journalists.

The Astana district court upheld the ministry’s decision to refuse accreditation to several reporters at Radio Azattyk, RFE/RL’s local service. The judge’s decision cited Kazakhstan’s law on mass media, which prohibits foreign journalists from working without official accreditation.

Radio Azattyk filed the lawsuit on July 11 after seven of its journalists were denied accreditation without explanation. Since then, nine more reporters have faced rejections.

According to Azattyk’s lawyer, Liliya Chausova, the reporters had applied for extensions two months before their permits expired in April. The ministry then prolonged the review period by another two months, saying it was necessary to “establish the factual circumstances.” This left the journalists in the dark until July, when they received an outright denial on their applications by email.

Radio Azattyk is registered in Kazakhstan among foreign media organizations at the ministry of foreign affairs because its parent organization, RFE/RL, is funded by the United States Agency for Global Media, a US state-owned entity.