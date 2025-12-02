Censorship on Top of Self-Censorship: Kazakhstan’s Cinema Under Threat

On the Past and Future of Cinema in Kazakhstan

Suvorova: In my work I have repeatedly encountered situations where actors were reluctant to reveal parts of their personal lives. They understand perfectly well that they live and are building their careers in a closed-minded and intolerant society.

Aushakimova: The film industry in Kazakhstan has long been quite homophobic, misogynistic, and patriarchal. A few years ago, I had to hear plenty from colleagues about the “values” I was supposedly spreading.

Judging by the Russian example, which our officials are following, I’m afraid that in a year or two LGBTQ+ people in Kazakhstan will be branded “extremists.” After these amendments are passed, anyone the authorities don’t like could be prosecuted as a “propagandist.” All of this will only worsen freedom of speech and art in Kazakhstan, which was already in a dire state before these amendments.

Mukhamejan: Such laws create an atmosphere of fear and pressure. Although, to be frank , Kazakhstan’s film industry has already long been largely occupied by people whose views you could call traditional.

We will continue the activities of Qyzqaras [a women-focused film festival – V.], but of course, these laws could influence which films we show at the festival and what topics we discuss. It feels like we’re gasping for air in a sealed-off cell. It’s all a matter of time, unfortunately.

Suvorova: Our industry already has a complex mixture of both tacit and self-censorship, some of which comes from the government and some from the market — it’s impossible to clearly distinguish the two. The market is very sensitive to the government’s position, and therefore “acceptable” projects that get state financial support usually touch upon a limited range of topics. It’s an invisible border that no one has actually drawn, but which clearly exists.