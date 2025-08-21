Kazakhstan Uses Juncker to Wield Influence in Europe

Kazakhstan’s diplomats have repeatedly met with Jean-Claude Juncker, a politician from Luxembourg who served as President of the European Commission between 2014-2019, possibly in an effort to lobby the current EU leadership, a new investigation by Follow The Money found.

Years after serving as the head of the EU government body, Juncker still keeps an office in the Berlaymont, the building that hosts the EU Commission in Brussels.

There, according to Follow The Money, is where Juncker meets with foreign diplomats.

One such instance was on 3 December 2021, when Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the EU Margulan Baimukhan entered the Berlaymont for a high-level meeting. But the investigation found that he did not meet with Ursula von der Leyen, who had become the commissioner two years prior, but with Juncker.