Sukhovey, the Music Festival in Kazakhstan You Never Heard of

This year marked the 15th edition of Sukhovey, an independent underground music festival in Kazakhstan that gathers punk rockers and alternative bands. Sukhovey, which translates from Russian as “wind of the steppe,” took place on August 8 in Aktobe, in the north-west of the country.

The festival’s founder and organizer is Yermen Yerzhanov, the lead singer of Adaptatsyia, a well-known punk band. This year the festival was held out in the open for the first time, turning a beach outside the city into a playground where punk, heavy rock, and alternative culture were closely guarded by police and security.